One night after shutting down the Lumberjacks in a 4-0 win in Sauk Rapids, Alexandria allowed three goals in a four-minute span on goaltender Brey Effertz in the first 10 minutes of the opening period at the Runestone Community Center.

Rather than fold, current leading goal scorer Emil Lindfors cashed in on a tip-in opportunity late in the frame, before a pair of third-period goals forced overtime with an onslaught of pressure in the final 20 minutes.

“We played these guys yesterday and we kind of played like they did (tonight); we came out hot and started dominating, so we knew we could do that, but we just came out a little slow and these guys are a good team,” Caleb Anderson explained. “We got a nice goal toward the end of the first period to give us a little momentum, and then we just kept chipping away and chipping away.”

It was Anderson, the towering forward out of Sioux Falls, who produced with the outcome up for grabs in extra time as the Blizzard improved to 4-3 with the overtime comeback win.

“On that last play, we had them in the zone for a little while and were kind of working it. I was down low and chipped up and (Brenden) Payne made a good play and intercepted it,” Anderson said. “I was right behind him and we’ve been on the same line forever, so we always kind of know where each other are at. He found me and our coaches are always telling us to go low, go low, so on that one rip when I got it I just tried to go five-hole.”

While Anderson came through with the late-game decider, it was a new emerging face in Lindfors who provided the necessary spark early on.

The 17-year-old has been playing hockey for 14 years growing up in Helsinki, Finland. He arrived in Minnesota only three months ago, but has made his impact felt immediately on the ice.

Adding to his first-period tip in to stop the bleeding, Lindfors powered through traffic in the middle with nine minutes left in regulation, muscling in the equalizer past goalie Mac Berglove on assists by Logan Nelson and Jack Cernohous.

“I got the pass and was just going for it. I got an opportunity, so I just buried it and we really picked it up,” Lindfors said. “This is my first season here, but it’s pretty much the same between Minnesota and Finland.”

Defenseman Connor Busse drew Alexandria within one at 3-2 on the power nine minutes into the third on dishes from Anderson and Lindfors.

After that, according to Anderson, it was just a matter of time.

“We just kept working the puck. We were getting lots of shots and we just weren’t getting any bounces, but in the second we were in the box just about the whole period so we just knew if one went it, the floodgates could open.”

Alexandria head coach Jeff Crouse stated Anderson had been a bit snakebitten in the goal-scoring department during the early stages so far this season.

After scoring a fluky goal in Friday’s win, Saturday’s game winner erased all memory of any recent difficulties.

“He’s been gripping the stick a little too tight and scored a goal (Friday) off his elbow, kind of a garbage goal, and tonight obviously a pretty one,” Crouse explained. “I put him out there on that last faceoff knowing that if we get the puck down in the zone, he’s going to get a couple good chances to score.”

Despite the lopsided score to begin the first period, Crouse thought his team was playing well early.

Three goals down, the Blizzard continued to scrap, battling in a penalty-filled middle frame to keep the game within striking distance.

“When they get one, they can turn it into two and three in a hurry and that’s what they did,” Crouse said on the Lumberjacks’ (5-1-2) offense. “We made it 3-1 at the end of the first period and that was a huge goal. Once we got in the third, I told the guys once we got this 3-2, we were going to win the hockey game. That’s what happened.”

Playing shorthanded for a healthy stretch of the second, Alexandria had to find momentum in alternate way, from a blocked chance under pressure to a big hit against the boards.

As the game tightened in the final period, the fitness of the Blizzard players was showcased.

“A lot of it is we didn’t quit, we kept going, and the other flip side of it is conditioning. We’re in very good shape and I thought you saw that in the third period,” Crouse said. “They were kind of back on their heels and we kept coming. We can roll four lines six deep and we just kept coming after them.”

In the onset of Saturday’s home opener, an early deficit kept the Alexandria crowd at bay. Midway through the third period, however, it seemed only a matter of time before the Blizzard would establish control with a significant advantage in opportunities throughout.

“We have all 25 guys contributing,” Crouse said. “We’re playing as a team, which is huge, and for the crowd to see a game like that – down 3-0 to come back to win in overtime – It was just a fun atmosphere tonight.”

ALEXANDRIA 4, GRANITE CITY 3 (OT)

ALEXANDRIA SCORING – Lindfors – 2 goals, 1 assist; Anderson – 1 goal, 2 assists; Busse – 1 goal; Cernohous – 2 assists; Nelson – 1 assist; Payne – 1 assist; Connor Nilson – 1 assist

GRANITE CITY SCORING – Tucker Bjorlin – 1 goal; Will Mix – 1 goal; Owen Sikich – 1 goal; Casey Esselman – 1 assist; Matt Sprink – 1 assist; Cole Buhl – 1 assist; Braden Altena – 1 assist

GOALTENDING – Alexandria – Effertz, W, 61:53, 21 saves; Granite City – Berglove – L, 61:53, 41 saves