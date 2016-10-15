Alexandria (3-3) scored 4:06 into the first period when Connor Busse connected off assists from Brenden Payne and Caleb Anderson. Turns out that is all the Blizzard needed as Brey Effertz recorded the shutout in net with 19 saves. Alexandria outshot the Lumberjacks 36-19.

Anderson gave Effertz some insurance to work with after a goal at 7:43 in the second off assists from Jack Cernohous and Connor Nilson. Emil Lindfors added another goal less than five minutes later, and Logan Nelson put the finishing touches on the win with a goal at 10:41 in the third.

David Mulligan took the loss for Granite City (5-1-1) in net after allowing the four goals and turning aside 32 shots.

Logan Norman had two assists for the Blizzard. Lindfors, Anderson and Nelson all finished with two points, as well.

These two teams will meet up again at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Saturday night.