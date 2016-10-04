Blizzard hockey: Alex falls in first game against Granite City

The Alexandria Blizzard dropped its first game against division foe Granite City this past Saturday on the road.

A second-period goal for the Lumberjacks' Ryan Smith was the difference in a 2-1 game. Smith scored at 10:27 in the middle frame to erase what had been an early 1-0 deficit for Granite City.

Alexandria's Brett Meister scored at 3:13 in the first to give the Blizzard (2-3, 4 points) the lead off assists from Nick Lucas and Tony Haley. A power-play goal by Will Mix at 12:07 in the first tied things up for the Lumberjacks (4-0-1, 9 points).

The Blizzard outshot the Lumberjacks 12-3 in the final period but couldn't get the tying goal past goalie Mac Berglove. Berglove got the win with 28 saves and the one goal allowed. Brey Effertz took the loss after allowing the two goals and turning aside 20 shots.

These two teams will face off again in Alexandria's next game on Oct. 14 with a 7:30 p.m. start time at the Armadillo Deck Sports Arena. The Blizzard will then host the Lumberjacks on Oct. 15 for its first home game at the Runestone Community Center at 7:10 p.m.