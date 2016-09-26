Blizzard hockey: Alex splits at La Crosse

The Alexandria Blizzard hockey team split its two games at La Crosse this past weekend after a 5-3 loss at New Ulm Friday.

Alexandria (2-2) defeated the Freeze (3-1) 4-2 Sunday with a pair of goals in the second and third periods.

Emil Lindfors and Derek Dropik put home back to back scores midway through the middle frame, before Lindfors and Caleb Anderson notched goals in the back half of the final period to pull ahead.

Brey Effertz earned the win in net for the Blizzard, recording 16 saves on the afternoon.

Alexandria dropped its second contest of the three-game weekend after falling 6-5 to the Freeze Saturday night.

La Crosse converted on two of its six power plays, which proved to be the difference as Alexandria went 0-for-5 with the man advantage. The game was tied at five apiece after two periods before La Crosse’s Tyler Briley scored the game winner at 4:27 in the third.

Lindfors had a nice night for Alexandria with two goals, while Anderson added a goal and two assists. Brenden Payne also had two points with a goal and an assist. Riley Meyer tallied the Blizzard’s other goal, while Connor Busse had three assists, and Tosten Mann and Josiah Roen each assisted on a goal, as well.

Dennis Tsaruk took the loss in net with six goals allowed and 18 saves.