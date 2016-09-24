Blizzard hockey: Alex falls at New Ulm

The Alexandria Blizzard lost a 5-3 game at the New Ulm Steel on Friday night after a late rally fell short.

The Steel scored two goals in the first period and three more in the second to go up 4-1 at one point and 5-2 after two frames. Alexandria’s Riley Meyer got one back in the third for the Blizzard, but that’s all the closer his team could get. Alex Bowe and Tosten Mann also scored for the Blizzard.

Brey Effertz took the loss in net for Alexandria with five goals allowed and 19 saves before Dennis Tsaruk worked the final period and turned aside eight shots. Jon Albers got the win for New Ulm with 38 saves and the three goals allowed.

Brett Meister, Caleb Anderson and Alec Seeger added assists for the Blizzard, while Meyer and Mann each had two points after adding assists to their goals. Orlando Scherz and Alex Nagel each had four points to lead the Steel.

Alexandria has two more games this weekend at La Crosse. The Blizzard plays the Freeze at 7 p.m. today, Saturday, and at 3:15 on Sunday afternoon.