Blizzard hockey: Alex sweeps doubleheader in Gillette

The Alexandria Blizzard hockey team completed a sweep in a road doubleheader this past weekend over the Gillette Wild in Wyoming.

Alexandria (3-0) defeated the Wild 5-2 in Saturday’s game, while edging Gillette 6-5 in Friday’s opener.

The Blizzard took a 3-1 lead into the final period in Saturday’s win, notching goals by David Carey, Brenden Payne and Josiah Roen.

Carey scored his second of the night in the third assisted by Seeger, while Seeger put home an unassisted score in the final period to take control in Game Two.

First-year goaltender Dennis Tsaruk of Nikolaev, Ukraine earned the win Saturday in between the pipes.

Alexandria led by three goals at 4-1 after two periods Friday, but the Wild made things interesting with four goals in the final frame.

Payne and Roen were the Alexandria goal scorers in the third period, while Roen, Derek Dropik, Seeger and Emil Lindfors added goals in the opening two frames.

Brey Effertz of Minot, North Dakota picked up the win in net in Friday’s contest.