Boys Basketball: Wolverines use explosive start to top Ashby

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (8-18) opened the game with a 20-3 run, and Ashby wasn't able to get back in it.

"We started with low energy tonight and got down 20-3 to start the game," Arrows head coach Jeremy Knick said. "We never really recovered from that. Our second half was better, but we couldn't get enough stops."

In large part due to Lukas Adelman's 41 points, CGB took the game 80-53 and is moving on to the subsection quarterfinal game against top-seeded Ortonville (19-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.

"This was a unique season for us and I am super proud of the way we competed throughout the season," said Knick on the Arrows' year. "Many of our games we only had seven guys available to play. We were playing against the odds every night and I think we did a lot of good things this season. I want to thank our seniors Roland Fossell and Chase Kamrath for their efforts this season."

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY 80, ASHBY 53

ASHBY - Scott Johnson - 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Dakota Ecker - 12 points, 2 assists; Christian Norby - 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks, 2 assists; Jaden Norby - 8 points, 8 rebounds; Christian Koefod - 3 points; Roland Fossell - 2 points, 2 rebounds