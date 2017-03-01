Boys Basketball: Ashby falls a point short against Henning

"We need to learn how to close games," said Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick. "We had a 12 point lead in the first half and all the momentum, but foul trouble and mistakes led to Henning cutting into that."

Scott Johnson led the Arrows offense with 18 points and five assists. Jaden Norby added a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in 19 rebounds.

Christian Norby dropped in 17 points, while Roland Fossell and Dakota Ecker each had two to round out the Ashby scoring.

Sam Fisher and Adam Lange each had 16 points to lead the Hornets to the win.

"In the second half we had a seven point lead and momentum, but then had three consecutive turnovers," Knick said. "That, along with missing free throws and bunnies, all added up to a loss. We play hard most of the game, but we have to make every possession count on both sides of the ball. We let this game slip away. Now we need to get ready for playoffs."

The Arrows finish their regular season with a 4-19 record and head into playoffs on a nine-game losing streak.

Ashby is expected to be seeded 10th, according to the QRF rankings on Minnesota-Scores.net. If that is the case, it will play the projected seventh seed, West Central Area, at 7 p.m. Monday in Barrett.

HENNING 26 28 — 54

ASHBY 27 26 — 53

ASHBY STATS — Johnson - 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists; J. Norby - 14 points, 19 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; C. Norby - 17 points, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Roland Fossell - 2 points, 3 rebounds; Dakota Ecker - 2 points 4 assists.