Boys basketball: Battlers wrap up LEC title against Ashby

The Battlers (18-5, 9-3) led 42-14 at the break and coasted to the win from there.

"I don't know what else to say other than we weren't ready for the first half," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "I was really happy with our second-half effort. We had a lot more energy and did some good things on offense."

Christian Norby led the Arrows (4-18, 0-12) with 15 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Scott Johnson added 10 points and Jaden Norby finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Battlers needed a lot of help to win the LEC title outright heading into Friday, and it happened.

Parkers Prairie (18-6, 8-4) and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (16-8, 8-4) each suffered big upsets to fall into a tie for second. The Panthers lost a 68-64 game to Underwood (5-19, 3-9) and Rothsay (9-15) beat the Comets 69-67 in two overtimes. That left Parkers Prairie, Hillcrest and Brandon-Evansville all at 8-4 in the LEC.

BATTLE LAKE 42 23 - 65

ASHBY 14 30 - 44

ASHBY - Christian Norby - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Scott Johnson - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Jaden Norby - 7 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists; Dakota Ecker - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Roland Fossell - 4 points; Christian Koefod - 2 points, 2 steals, 2 assists