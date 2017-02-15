Boys basketball: Arrows fall to Hillcrest

"Both teams played a tight first half," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "There were a lot of turnovers and loose balls. We were only down 20-14. The second half, we just couldn't handle their pressure. We knew what they bring, but we just got rattled on offense. We had 29 turnovers. That is obviously way too many to give yourself a chance to be in a game."

Scott Johnson had eight points and four steals to lead the Arrows. Jaden Norby added six points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Christian Norby chipped in six points and four boards.

HILLCREST 48, ASHBY 26

ASHBY - Jaden Norby - 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Johnson - 8 points, 4 steals; C. Norby - 6 points, 4 rebounds; Christian Koefod - 3 points, 2 assists; Noah Johnson - 3 points, 2 rebounds; Dakota Ecker - 2 assists