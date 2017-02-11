Boys basketball: Arrows fall at Underwood

“We had a real tough first half" stated Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick. "We were without our usual sixth man Roland Fossell due to illness. We struggled on defense to get stops and we had too many turnovers. We regrouped at halftime and came out ready to battle back. Our goal was to win the second half and we did that. The hustle and intensity were so much better in the second half. I really thought Christian Koefod, Jaden Norby, and Christian Norby gave us that second-half spark that we were lacking in the first half."

Jaden Norby led the Arrows with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Christian Norby added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists and Scott Johnson chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

UNDERWOOD 35 25 – 60

ASHBY 14 35 – 49

ASHBY – J. Norby – 10 points, 15 rebounds; C. Norby – 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Johnson – 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Christian Koefod – 5 points, 2 steals, 2 assists; Dakota Ecker – 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Chase Kamrath – 2 points