Boys Basketball: Parkers Prairie rides first half push to 58-45 win over Ashby
The Parkers Prairie boys basketball team used a run late in the first half to top Ashby 58-45 Thursday night in Parkers Prairie.
"This was our first conference game of the season and we wanted to start our conference schedule on a high note," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "We knew coming into tonight that Parkers has a very good squad with a lot of solid players. We dug ourselves into a huge hole the first half. We had way too many turnovers that led to fast break points, especially the last three minutes of the first half."
The Panthers had a 38-18 lead at the half. Ashby slowly cut the deficit over the course of the second half, but it ran out of time and lost the game 58-45.
"The second half we played much better offensively and finished strong," Knick said. "The effort was there, we just need to execute better and cut our turnovers by at least half. I think that will give us a chance to win more games."
ASHBY STATS — Scott Johnson - 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists; Dakota Ecker - 11 points; Christian Norby - 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jaden Norby - 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Christian Koefod - 4 points; Rolland Fossell - 2 points.