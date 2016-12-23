The Panthers had a 38-18 lead at the half. Ashby slowly cut the deficit over the course of the second half, but it ran out of time and lost the game 58-45.

"The second half we played much better offensively and finished strong," Knick said. "The effort was there, we just need to execute better and cut our turnovers by at least half. I think that will give us a chance to win more games."

ASHBY STATS — Scott Johnson - 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists; Dakota Ecker - 11 points; Christian Norby - 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jaden Norby - 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Christian Koefod - 4 points; Rolland Fossell - 2 points.