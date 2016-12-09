Boys basketball: Turnovers haunt Ashby in home-opener

"We came out a little tentative the first half and couldn't knock down open looks," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "We had 18 first-half turnovers and 32 on the night. We can't expect to win games with that many turnovers."

Scott Johnson led the offensive attack for the Arrows with 24 points, and he also tallied nine rebounds.

Jaden Norby had 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Christian Norby added eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

"We got to within 11, but just couldn't get over the hump," Knick said of the second half effort. We never gave up, we just need to make some adjustments and learn from this game. There is a lot of basketball left to be played."

With the loss, the Arrows fall to 2-0 on the season. They'll look to get in the win column on Monday when they head to a four-team tournament in Henning.

Ashby Stats: Scott Johnson - 24 points, 9 rebounds; Jaden Norby - 10 points, 12 rebounds; Christian Norby - 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks; Christian Koefod - 2 points, 7 rebounds; Noah Johnson - 2 points; Roland Fossell - 5 rebounds; Dakota Ecker - 4 assists.