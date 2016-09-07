First-year coach Moore aims to improve Ashby volleyball

The Ashby volleyball program is eager to make improvements on a six win season a year ago in first-year head coach Whitney Moore's inaugural season.

The Arrows finished 2015 with a 6-17 overall record, while notching only two wins on the year in Little Eight Conference play.

"We have a fun group of young athletes who are eager to gain volleyball knowledge and improve their skills offensively and defensively," Moore said. "With injuries, we are lacking in height to begin the season; however, we have several young athletes who have proved they are able to compete at the varsity level. It is our goal to make improvements each match as we gain experience and confidence. This team is filled with coachable athletes, which will be beneficial for them this season."

Ashby graduated Sami Johansen, who is playing at M State-Fergus Falls, along with Taylor Koefod and Kerstyn Schroeder.

Letter winners returning to the program include seniors Riley Zastrow, Sawyer Risbrudt and freshman libero Courtney Koefod.

Junior hitter Jacey Schlosser is also back, but is currently out with a knee injury.

New prospects consist of three sophomores in middle Aanika Anderson and outside hitters Josey Ness and Tae-yah Johnson.

Moore listed Underwood and Brandon-Evansville as the favorites within the LEC, with Breckenridge added to the two conference foes as the top teams in the Section 6A field.

Ashby opened the season at West Central Area on Thursday night in Barrett.

2016 ASHBY VOLLEYBALL

SENIORS — Riley Zastrow, MH; Madison Krupke, MH; Sawyer Risbrudt, S; Mackenzie Ecker, DS

JUNIORS — Abbi Evavold, RH; Jacey Schlosser, OH

SOPHOMORES — Josey Ness, OH; Aanika Anderson, MH; Tae-yah Johnson, OH

FRESHMEN — Courtney Koefod, L/DS; Amelia Barry, S; Brynn Krupke, OH

COACHES — Head coach — Whitney Moore, first season; Assistant coaches — Danielle Schroeder, Noelle Kratzke