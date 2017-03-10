Search
    Bantam Hockey: Alexandria advances to state tournament

    By Ryan Pietruszewski Today at 12:01 p.m.
    The members of the Alexandria Bantam A state tournament-bound team include (back, left to right) Asst Coach Jeff James, Asst Coach Todd Westlund, Wyatt Blahosky, Jakob Stender, Ben Jenson, Andrew Revering, Matthew Carlsen, Jordan Bartles, Grant Rebrovich, Head Coach Josh Meyers and Asst Coach Mark Jenson, (front) Josiah Gronholz, Caleb Strong, Shane Birkeland, Landyn James, Truett Olson, Joe Westlund, Dylan Mesita, and Asst Coach Matt Strong.

    The Alexandria American National Bank Bantam A hockey team advanced to the state tournament after taking home second place in the West Regional Tournament March 3-5.

    The team beat Anoka 5-2 in the quarterfinals before shutting out Osseo-Maple Grove in the semis.

    In the championship game, Alex faced No. 1 Orono and lost 6-2.

    Since two teams advance from each region, Alexandria played the consolation bracket champion Osseo-Maple Grove for the second spot in the state tournament and beat them again, 4-3.

    The other six teams in the state tournament include No. 2 Greenway and No. 9 Duluth East out of the North Region, No. 4 Edina and No. 7 Chaska-Chanhassen from the East and No. 5 Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake and No. 15 Northfield out of the South. Alexandria heads to the state tournament ranked third and is 30-9-2 on the season.

    Rankings are according to the March 8 issue of Let’s Play Hockey.

