Bantam Hockey: Alexandria advances to state tournament

The team beat Anoka 5-2 in the quarterfinals before shutting out Osseo-Maple Grove in the semis.

In the championship game, Alex faced No. 1 Orono and lost 6-2.

Since two teams advance from each region, Alexandria played the consolation bracket champion Osseo-Maple Grove for the second spot in the state tournament and beat them again, 4-3.

The other six teams in the state tournament include No. 2 Greenway and No. 9 Duluth East out of the North Region, No. 4 Edina and No. 7 Chaska-Chanhassen from the East and No. 5 Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake and No. 15 Northfield out of the South. Alexandria heads to the state tournament ranked third and is 30-9-2 on the season.

Rankings are according to the March 8 issue of Let’s Play Hockey.