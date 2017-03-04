Wrestling: Nohre, Long take second at state

Nohre only had one matchup on Saturday, as his semifinal matchup was forfeited to him. He matched up against top-seeded Michael Suda of Pipestone in the championship match and lost it by a 17-4 major decision.

Long went into Saturday with a semifinal matchup against Blue Earth’s Zach Buseman and beat him by a tight 3-2 decision. His championship match was also the top seed, Tyler Ryan of Kenyon-Wanamingo.

It looked like Long had a chance to pull off the upset, but then Ryan took over and held onto a 10-6 decision win.

Kaden Spindler had three matches on Saturday and ended up with a fifth-place finish. He started things off with a 7-6 win over Norwood-Young America’s Wallace Michels before falling 6-3 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Adam Jaeger, who went on to take third place.

In the fifth-place match, Spindler beat the opponent he lost to in the quarterfinals, Cole Klinkner of Blue Earth. Klinkner won the quarterfinal bout 8-2, but Spindler won the fifth-place match 6-5.

Junior Levi Larkin went 0-2 Saturday and finished sixth in the 170 bracket. He lost his semifinal bout by an 8-6 decision and was pinned in the fifth-place matchup.

Osakis had two wrestlers compete on Saturday

Senior Seth Johnson finished fifth in the 120 bracket, topping Minneota’s Teddy Pesch 3-0, losing to Deer River’s Jace Geving 7-2 and beating Dawson Fallon 6-5 in the fifth-place bout.

Junior Gage Zieske (132) lost his only matchup of the day by fall in 4 minutes, 46 seconds and didn’t place. His opponent, Alex Borsgard of Windom, went on to win the fifth-place match by injury default.