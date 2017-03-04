Wrestling: Nohre, Long take second at state
Knights seniors Jake Nohre and Keaton Long wrestled all the way to the championship bout during day two of the state wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center, but they both fell short and took second place.
Nohre only had one matchup on Saturday, as his semifinal matchup was forfeited to him. He matched up against top-seeded Michael Suda of Pipestone in the championship match and lost it by a 17-4 major decision.
Long went into Saturday with a semifinal matchup against Blue Earth’s Zach Buseman and beat him by a tight 3-2 decision. His championship match was also the top seed, Tyler Ryan of Kenyon-Wanamingo.
It looked like Long had a chance to pull off the upset, but then Ryan took over and held onto a 10-6 decision win.
Kaden Spindler had three matches on Saturday and ended up with a fifth-place finish. He started things off with a 7-6 win over Norwood-Young America’s Wallace Michels before falling 6-3 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Adam Jaeger, who went on to take third place.
In the fifth-place match, Spindler beat the opponent he lost to in the quarterfinals, Cole Klinkner of Blue Earth. Klinkner won the quarterfinal bout 8-2, but Spindler won the fifth-place match 6-5.
Junior Levi Larkin went 0-2 Saturday and finished sixth in the 170 bracket. He lost his semifinal bout by an 8-6 decision and was pinned in the fifth-place matchup.
Osakis had two wrestlers compete on Saturday
Senior Seth Johnson finished fifth in the 120 bracket, topping Minneota’s Teddy Pesch 3-0, losing to Deer River’s Jace Geving 7-2 and beating Dawson Fallon 6-5 in the fifth-place bout.
Junior Gage Zieske (132) lost his only matchup of the day by fall in 4 minutes, 46 seconds and didn’t place. His opponent, Alex Borsgard of Windom, went on to win the fifth-place match by injury default.