In the 152, Long pinned Pipestone’s McKinley Bush in 4:28 and topped Park Rapids’ Jared Sunram by a 4-2 decision. He will face Blue Earth’s Zach Buseman in the semifinal round.

Larkin worked his way through the 170 bracket with two pins over Aitken’s Kenny Hesse (3:21) and Garrett Ploeger of Pipestone (5:44) to advance to the semifinals.

Osakis senior Seth Johnson beat Knights senior Drake Swanson by an 11-9 decision in the opening round of the 120 bracket and went on to lose to St. Charles’ Mark Buringa in a 12-3 major decision. He then beat Caden Ochsendorf of Blue Earth 6-4 in the losers’ bracket and still has a chance to take home third place.

Osakis junior Gage Zieske (132) is also still wrestling, as he topped LeSueur-Henderson’s Dalton Pauly in the opening round before losing to Pierz’s Brandon Ortman by a 10-3 decision in the quarterfinals and beating Matthew Frost in his first losers’ bracket bout.

Knights junior Kaden Spindler finished 2-1 after day one in the 145 bracket. He beat Sibley East’s Mason Voight 6-4, lost to Cole Klinkner of Blue Earth 8-2 and beat KMS’s Caleb Collins 7-0.

Mason Nibbe lost his opening-round 220 bout to Reid Seelhammer by fall in 5 minutes, 18 seconds and lost his first wrestleback matchup to Paynesville’s Grant Ludwig, ending his season.

WCA-A-BE wrestlers Jordan Lohse (106) and Tyler Onstad (160), along with Colton Waldvogel (152) of Osakis, lost their first-round matchups and didn’t get the chance at wrestlebacks.