Bogart, Nibbe named to all-state academic wrestling team

The team is made up of 28 wrestlers that were narrowed down from 122 original nominees. The criteria taken into account for selection includes cumulative grade point average, matches wrestled, winning percentage, state tournament participation and state tournament placement.

"These young men represent the caliber of student-athletes we have involved in wrestling statewide," MWCA All-State Academic Chairperson Dean Jennison said. "If I were a college recruiter, I'd start with this list of well-rounded student-athletes."

Bogart leads the entire group with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He and Nibbe, along with the other 26 wrestlers, will be given plaques at the River Centre during the State Tournament in St. Paul.