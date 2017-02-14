Andrew Backman to compete at state alpine ski race

Backman qualified for the meet by finishing well enough at the section race at Afton Alps in Hastings on Feb. 9. He has skied for 12 years and is the first alpine from skier from Herman to earn state meet entry.

Backman finished his two runs at the section meet in 1:07.48, good for 13th place among individuals. Sergi Piguillem won the section title in a time of 1:01.66 between his two runs.