    Andrew Backman to compete at state alpine ski race

    By rpiet Today at 11:28 a.m.
    Andrew Backman of Herman-Norcross skis at the Section 5 meet where he took 13th to qualify for the state tournament. (Submitted photo)

    Herman-Norcross senior Andrew Backman will compete in the Boys Alpine Skiing State Tournament Race on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn.

    Backman qualified for the meet by finishing well enough at the section race at Afton Alps in Hastings on Feb. 9. He has skied for 12 years and is the first alpine from skier from Herman to earn state meet entry.

    Backman finished his two runs at the section meet in 1:07.48, good for 13th place among individuals. Sergi Piguillem won the section title in a time of 1:01.66 between his two runs.

