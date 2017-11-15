Former Gophers lineman to speak at FCA Breakfast

All are invited for a breakfast meal and to hear a message. A free-will donation will be taken.

Jon Christenson is this year's guest speaker at the breakfast. Christenson played on the offensive line for the University of Minnesota football team from 2012-2015 where he was recognized with many team, Big Ten and national awards for his athletic, academic and community service accomplishments.

Among those honors, he was named a four-time academic All-Big Ten recipient and a Campbell Trophy Award semifinalist in 2015. That award is given to the college football player who exhibits the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. Christenson was also the 2015 Tony Dungy Award recipient, given to the Gophers player who has shown the highest character and passion for community service.

Christenson played in 42 games for the Gophers and was a team captain during his senior year. Throughout his time at the University of Minnesota, he led multiple bible studies with teammates and spoke to high school student athletes around the metro area through ministries such as FCA. He now works full time with the missions team and young adults at Grace Church in Eden Prairie as a missions and evangelism associate.