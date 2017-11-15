Empting surprised, proud of Mr. Football finalist honor

If that's pressure, Empting didn't show it. Instead, he went out and put together a season that made him worthy of being named one of the 11 finalists for the same award this year.

"I had no idea this was coming," Empting said on Tuesday night after the finalists were announced. "I never even thought about it. Coming into this year, it wasn't one of my goals. The biggest thing I was looking at was team goals and making it back to the state tournament. When this came up, I was as shocked as probably everybody was."

The honor wasn't on his mind after the season, so it took a while for him to process it when his dad and head coach, Mike Empting, told him he was a finalist between classes on Monday.

"I think it's a pretty cool honor," Michael said. "I take it not as just an individual award. I feel like football is the ultimate team sport so to have me have this honor is a whole team thing. Without the guys around me, I'm not able to do what I'm able to do. I credit them a lot for this"

Empting praised the offensive line and the guys catching balls for him a lot throughout the season. In 10 games, he completed 58 percent of his passes (112-of-193) for 1,536 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was the prototypical dual-threat quarterback after leading the team in rushing with 955 yards and 14 touchdowns on 172 carries. Empting and fellow senior Cody Faber (142 carries, 762 yards, 12 TDs) both averaged more than five yards per carry as Alexandria racked up 2,196 yards on the ground this fall.

The criteria for being a Mr. Football Award finalist is as follows: nominees must be a graduating senior, have no Minnesota State High School League violations and have a head coach who is a current member of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA). Players must be nominated by their sub-district/MFCA representative after being selected by the coaches in each sub-district.

Empting likely stood out among coaches not only for what he did on offense, but for his role on defense. He, like a lot of Alexandria players this year, was almost an every-down player as Empting helped anchor the secondary as a defensive back on his way to 54 tackles.

"I thought that probably played a pretty big role in it," Empting said. "I haven't really looked at the other finalists, but I'm guessing they're all pretty big players for their teams. If you can get on the field more and be more of an impact player more of the time, that puts you into more situations to have success."

Empting is proud to represent Alexandria among these finalists and what that says about the Cardinals program after now having a player up for this award two years in a row.

"I think it's huge for our program and really something special," he said. "I'm proud to be another stepping stone for our program. It kind of puts Alexandria on the map a little bit. People can see this and say, 'Alexandria, they had Jaran Roste and now again this year.' I think it's pretty cool because a lot of the focal point in Minnesota is the metro teams, so I think having back-to-back years with somebody up for this award is pretty cool for this program."

Empting wants to play college football next year but says he is still in the process of figuring out what school he wants to attend. Being up for this award can't hurt in helping college coaches take notice.

The Mr. Football Award, which is sponsored by the MFCA and the Minnesota Vikings, will be presented to the winner during the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel.

"What I'm looking forward to is just being along for the ride and having another great experience with what football has given to me," Empting said. "I don't really expect myself to win. If I do, that's really cool but there's a lot of great players and I understand that. The 10 other guys are outstanding athletes. I'm just happy I can be a part of this and experience it."

2017 MR. FOOTBALL AWARD FINALISTS: Ronald Audette (T/TE/DL), Elk River; Ty Barron (RB/REC/DB), Minnetonka; Michael Empting (QB/DB), Alexandria; Isaac Hennen (RB/REC/DB), Minneota; Preston Jelen (RB/PR/S), Prior Lake; Owen King (QB), Caledonia; Conner Knoepfle (QB), Andover; Carter Kopet (QB/DB), Cleveland; Antonio Montero (LB/RB/K/P), Eden Prairie; Spencer Rolland (OL/DL), Apple Valley; Brevyn Spann-Ford (WR/TE/LB), St. Cloud Tech