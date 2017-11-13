Five Chargers named on all-sub district team

Brandon-Evansville had five players selected to the squad, trailing only sub-district winner Verndale with seven players on the team. Rothsay tied the Chargers during the regular season with a 7-1 record and also had five players named to the all-sub district team.

Seniors dominated that list for Brandon-Evansville as Jake Hintermeister (RB/DB), James Strese (OL/DL), Taylor Bitzan (RB/LB) and Darrin Wibstad (OE/LB) joined sophomore teammate Tanner Bitzan (OE/LB) by being named all-sub district. Seniors Avery Wendt (OL/DL) and Nick Thorstad (RB/DB) and junior Chris Vinson (OL/DL) were honorable-mention selections.

Strese was named the District 9 West (South) lineman of the year after dominating up front for the Chargers. He helped anchor an offense that put up 41.8 points per game and a defense that allowed just 14.5 points per contest.

Wyatt Curtis of Rothsay and Kaleb Koehl of Hancock were named the sub-district's co-MVPs. Verndale's Mack Jones was the offensive player of the year, while his teammate, Samuel Moore, was the defensive player of the year. Devin Dean, a junior of Bertha-Hewitt, was the special teams player of the year, and Mike Mahlen of Verndale took home the Coach of the Year Award.

All-District 9 West (South) team members by school

VERNDALE - Mack Jones, Samuel Moore, Luke Weniger, Josh Bounds, Carter Schmitz, John McIntire, Craig Orlando; Honorable Mention - Jackson Weniger, Matthew Steege, Jaden Ehrmantraut

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Jake Hintermeister, James Strese, Taylor Bitzan, Darrin Wibstad, Tanner Bitzan; Honorable mention - Avery Wendt, Nick Thorstad, Chris Vinson

ROTHSAY - Wyatt Curtis, Riley Larson, Jacob Christ, Parker Keep, Levi Foss; Honorable mention - Landon Lang

BERTHA-HEWITT - Holt Truax, Avery Pavek, Matt Powers, Brett Jansen; Honorable mention - Charles Bakken, Dominick Shesta, Zachary Araca

HANCOCK - Kaleb Koehl, Noah Kannegiesser, Josh Birr, Montana Molden; Honorable mention - Harrison Zeltwanger, Peyton Rohloff, Tyler Timmerman, Gideon Joos

UNDERWOOD - Brodey Rocholl, Thomas Kaste; Honorable mention - Daxton Olson, Thomas Noyes, Levi Blaskowski, Wyatt Thorson

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Jason Murphy, Bryce Hoffman; Honorable mention - Austin Kipp, Jake Gillespie, Cedrick Barnes

WHEATON-HERMAN-NORCROSS - Nelson Schmidt, Brandon Johnson; Honorable mention - Ben Findlay, Isaac Deal, James Conroy

HILLCREST LUTHERAN ACADEMY - Sam Ihrke; Honorable mention - Nate Frustol, Zakery Zwiers

LAPORTE - Jordan Lukanen; Honorable mention - Anthony Sconce