Five Chargers named on all-sub district team
The Brandon-Evansville football team had the most wins in program history this year, so it should come as no surprise that the Chargers were well represented when players were announced for the All-District 9 West (South) team.
Brandon-Evansville had five players selected to the squad, trailing only sub-district winner Verndale with seven players on the team. Rothsay tied the Chargers during the regular season with a 7-1 record and also had five players named to the all-sub district team.
Seniors dominated that list for Brandon-Evansville as Jake Hintermeister (RB/DB), James Strese (OL/DL), Taylor Bitzan (RB/LB) and Darrin Wibstad (OE/LB) joined sophomore teammate Tanner Bitzan (OE/LB) by being named all-sub district. Seniors Avery Wendt (OL/DL) and Nick Thorstad (RB/DB) and junior Chris Vinson (OL/DL) were honorable-mention selections.
Strese was named the District 9 West (South) lineman of the year after dominating up front for the Chargers. He helped anchor an offense that put up 41.8 points per game and a defense that allowed just 14.5 points per contest.
Wyatt Curtis of Rothsay and Kaleb Koehl of Hancock were named the sub-district's co-MVPs. Verndale's Mack Jones was the offensive player of the year, while his teammate, Samuel Moore, was the defensive player of the year. Devin Dean, a junior of Bertha-Hewitt, was the special teams player of the year, and Mike Mahlen of Verndale took home the Coach of the Year Award.
All-District 9 West (South) team members by school
VERNDALE - Mack Jones, Samuel Moore, Luke Weniger, Josh Bounds, Carter Schmitz, John McIntire, Craig Orlando; Honorable Mention - Jackson Weniger, Matthew Steege, Jaden Ehrmantraut
BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Jake Hintermeister, James Strese, Taylor Bitzan, Darrin Wibstad, Tanner Bitzan; Honorable mention - Avery Wendt, Nick Thorstad, Chris Vinson
ROTHSAY - Wyatt Curtis, Riley Larson, Jacob Christ, Parker Keep, Levi Foss; Honorable mention - Landon Lang
BERTHA-HEWITT - Holt Truax, Avery Pavek, Matt Powers, Brett Jansen; Honorable mention - Charles Bakken, Dominick Shesta, Zachary Araca
HANCOCK - Kaleb Koehl, Noah Kannegiesser, Josh Birr, Montana Molden; Honorable mention - Harrison Zeltwanger, Peyton Rohloff, Tyler Timmerman, Gideon Joos
UNDERWOOD - Brodey Rocholl, Thomas Kaste; Honorable mention - Daxton Olson, Thomas Noyes, Levi Blaskowski, Wyatt Thorson
CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Jason Murphy, Bryce Hoffman; Honorable mention - Austin Kipp, Jake Gillespie, Cedrick Barnes
WHEATON-HERMAN-NORCROSS - Nelson Schmidt, Brandon Johnson; Honorable mention - Ben Findlay, Isaac Deal, James Conroy
HILLCREST LUTHERAN ACADEMY - Sam Ihrke; Honorable mention - Nate Frustol, Zakery Zwiers
LAPORTE - Jordan Lukanen; Honorable mention - Anthony Sconce