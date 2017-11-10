Email emorken@echopress.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

• Alexandria natives and University of Minnesota cross country runners Megan and Bethany Hasz were both top-20 finishers at the Big Ten Championship meet as freshmen in 2016.

Megan was second-team All-Big Ten with an 11th-place finish (21:24.9) and Bethany was 20th in 21:41.5. At this year's conference meet, they showed off their progress from a year ago as both earned All-Big Ten honors.

Megan finished first-team all-conference as she took fifth individually in the 6,000-meter race in a time of 20:23.5. Bethany was second-team All-Big Ten after coming in 10th in a time of 20:34.4. The duo joins their talented teammate, senior Madeline Strandemo, in earning all-conference accolades after Strandemo finished second in 20:13.5, behind only Indiana's Katherine Receveur in a time of 20:10.3.

The Gophers were second as a team with 86 points, 14 points lower than Wisconsin and 31 behind first-place Michigan. The Wolverines had five runners finish in the top 17, including Jamie Morrissey and Gina Sereno in third and fourth place, respectively.

The Hasz sisters and their Minnesota teammates are setting their sights now on the Midwest Regionals that will run in Ames, IA on Nov. 10. There, tickets will be punched for the NCAA National Championship meet in Louisville, KY set for Nov. 18.

• College basketball seasons are getting started all around the country with exhibition games, and Alexandria's Logan Doyle almost helped Division II Northern State University over Division I Arizona State University on Oct. 26.

Arizona State, out of the Pac-12 Conference, needed two overtimes to beat the Wolves in a 98-90 final. Doyle had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He had a near perfect shooting night, going 5-of-6 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Doyle and the Wolves open up the regular season on Nov. 10 at the Missouri Western Classic with games against Washburn and Northwest Missouri State.

• Alexandria native Joe Gorghuber is putting together a strong season at Northern State University on the football field.

The sophomore linebacker is fourth on the team in tackles with 49. Seven of those have been for a loss. He has one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games played.

The Wolves are 5-5 heading into a game at the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

• Jefferson High School graduate Aaron Steidl continues to be a fixture in helping North Dakota State University put together another big season at the Division I FCS level.

Steidl has started all nine games for the Bison this season as a defensive tackle. He has 20 tackles, including three for a loss. Steidl also has four quarterback hurries.

North Dakota State is 8-1 this season after coming off its first loss of the season in a 33-21 game against South Dakota State (7-2) on Nov. 4. The Bison still lead the Missouri Valley Conference standings at 5-1 in league play and are ranked sixth in the Nov. 6 FCS coaches poll. James Madison University, at 9-0, is ranked first in those polls.

• Alexandria's John Vogeler continues to be a fixture for the Bemidji State University football team through 10 games this season.

Vogeler is fifth on the team in tackles from his safety position with 45 takedowns. He has five pass breakups and four interceptions, good for second on the team behind EJ Olszewski of Alvin, TX with five.

The Beavers are 7-3 this season after starting the year 2-3. They won 17-10 last week against St. Cloud State University ahead of the regular-season finale at Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Nov. 11.