A life lived at the track

Bob, as he was known, passed down his love and passion for racing on to two of his children, Abby, 20, and Ryan, 14. They are now fourth-generation racers.

"Racing was his life," said his daughter Abby last Sunday night at the Viking Speedway as she was preparing to race for the evening's event.

Bob, who was supposed to be racing over the Labor Day weekend, died the Tuesday before, on Aug. 29, from a heart attack.

In honor of Bob, both Modified features at the Viking Speedway last weekend were dedicated to him and were moved from 25 laps to 26 laps, as his racecar was Number 26.

In addition, Abby raced in her father's honor during Sunday's race, which also happened to be Abby's 20th birthday.

In a Facebook post the day after the race, Abby said, "Just want to say thank you to everyone last night who helped make my birthday special. Sure was hard racing without my dad, but I had a lot of help, support and love. So thankful for a great racing community that helped honor my dad last night at the track. Watching Joey Jensen wheel my dad's car was pretty awesome. It will be a memory I hold onto for a lifetime. Wasn't the birthday I planned for, but still was one I will hold close to my heart."

Joey Jensen, Abby told the Echo Press before Sunday's race, is a good friend of the family and said that when her family asked him to race, he said he would be honored to do it. He lives in Wisconsin, but she said he didn't mind driving to the Alexandria speedway to race for his friend.

On his racing Facebook page, Joey Jensen Racing, Jensen posted, "Very excited and honored to say the least that tonight at Viking Speedway, I will be behind the wheel with Bob in the #26 modified. Hopefully with a little luck and him watching over us, we can get the job done and park it in the victory lane."

Jensen ended up taking sixth in the Modified featured race, while Abby finished 15th in the Midwest Modified feature.

Abby said she started racing just two years ago because her dad raced. Previously, she raced go-carts. Abby's mom, Pam, said, "Abby fell in love with racing the moment she started."

Pam and Bob were high school sweethearts and started dating in 1986. They were married in 1993 in Sauk Centre and lived in Westport with their five children — David, Abby, Katelyn and twins, Robyn and Ryan.

Abby and her sister, Katelyn, who was with her at the race on Sunday, said their parents were very "lovey dovey" and that anytime the couple would walk around at the race track, they would always be holding hands.

Bob's wife and his two daughters said he loved being at the races and that racing "was his life." He loved the environment and the people. He was always one of the first guys at the track and would immediately start walking around so he could talk to everyone. His family said "racing made everything better."

Abby said he would've loved knowing that people were thinking about him and that he would have enjoyed the events Saturday and Sunday.

Because of his love for racing, Bob's funeral was put on hold until after the weekend, his family said. It took place on Tuesday, Sept. 5. in Sauk Centre.

In a Facebook post after the funeral, Abby said her brother, Ryan, was able to drive their dad's race car to the cemetery as they sent their dad off.

"It will be a memory he will cherish forever," Abby wrote.