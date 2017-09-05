Viking Speedway: Money up for grabs during Labor Day doubleheader

Don Shaw passed Saturday night winner Ricky Weiss near the midway point of the WISSOTA Late Model feature en route to his Northern Metal Recycling Summer Series feature win. Darrell Nelson notched the win in the Diamond Buick GMC Modified Series, and Tim Johnson parked in Marthaler Chevrolet victory lane to claim the Florian Sprinzel Memorial WISSOTA Street Stock feature win. Other drivers who found their way into victory lane were Jamie Thorstad in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Tim Johnson in the WISSOTA Super Stocks and Brock Volker in the Pure Stocks.

Saturday night feature winners included Zach Johnson of Kensington in the Modifieds. Fergus Falls' Brock Gronwold won the Midwest Modifieds, Weiss took the Late Models, Osakis Jesse Waldorf the Pure Stocks, while Tim Johnson won both the Super Stocks and Street Stocks.

Weiss won $2,000 for his victory in the Late Models special, while

LATE MODELS

Twenty-seven Late Models rolled onto the track on Sunday for their 25-lap main event, with Casey Meyer and Weiss sitting on the front row.

Weiss worked to the top of the speedway and jumped to the lead, with Shane Edginton and Meyer in tow. Shaw started fifth and was a man on a mission as he flew up to challenge for the second spot and worked his way around the high side of Edginton and looked to reel in Weiss. Lap after lap, Shaw cut into the lead and quickly found himself on Weiss's back bumper, when the caution flew over the speedway. Weiss paced the field back to the green and Shaw blasted to the low side of the track and slid up in front of Weiss into the lead. Shaw continued to work on the low side of the track as Shaw would not be denied of the $2,000 win.

MODIFIEDS

Twenty-three WISSOTA Modifieds rumbled to the speedway for their 26 lap main event, in honor of Bob Gierke. Joey Jensen, who was driving Gierke's SSR modified, and Scot Danzeisen, making his first start of the year, shared the front row for the main event. Jensen jumped into the lead and began to stretch his advantage over Brady Gerdes. With Jensen still in the lead, Darrell Nelson worked his way into the second spot and began to chip away.

Nelson worked up to the low side of the speedway and completed the pass. Nelson never trailed again as he raced to the $1,760 payday.

Super Stocks

Local veterans Jason Cook and Jon Stepan paced the 15 car WISSOTA Super Stock feature to the green.

At the drop of the green, Tim Johnson and Cory Tammen were the first ones to get through the fray and raced into the top two spots on the bottom of the track. Jeff Crouse worked the high side, but an early caution for an incident in turn three caused damage to Crouse's machine and sent him to the tail end. Johnson manned the point for the restart and raced back into the lead. Johnson knows how to hold off a field, and that's what he did to secure the feature win.

Street Stocks

A solid field of 16 WISSOTA Street Stocks came to the track for the 20-lap, $1,000 to win Florian Sprinzel Memorial event.

Royce Jawaski and Jim Williams paced the field to the green, with Jawaski jumping into the early lead. Tim Johnson and Jeff Crouse quickly joined them for a nice four car battle. Johnson was able to work his way into the top spot with Jawaski settling into a battle with Crouse for the second spot. Johnson continued to lead as the laps ticked down, and he raced to the win with Jawaski in second, Crouse third, Tammen fourth, and Miller rounding out the top five.

Midwest Modifieds

Matt Thoennes and Shawn Olson led a solid field of 23 WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds to the green. The duo was quickly joined by Jamie Thorstad, who raced up from fifth to challenge for the lead. Thorstad worked his way into the top spot with Olson solidly in second.

As the laps continued to tick down, Olson continued to work the ditch with Thorstad on the cushion as they raced side by side on the track. In the end, it was Thorstad claiming the win.

Pure Stocks

In non WISSOTA support action, Brock Volker raced to the win in the Pure Stocks feature ahead of Scott Horn, Dustin Karl, Carson Miller and Richard Hasse. Volker used his front row starting spot and survived a nice battle with Horn en route to the win.

Fall Classic up next

The Viking Speedway will now sit idle until October 6-7 when the track plays host to it's Karl Performance Viking Fall Classic. The races are slated to start at 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.