Hansons win Geneva member-member tourney

The duo was part of a field that featured 32 two-person teams that was dwindled down to 11 for the shootout. Teams joining the Hansons in the shootout were Mark Rice and Jeff James, Shannon Larson and Chris Larson, Zach Hedine and Nick Petro, Lonnie Benzinger and Kevin Engebretson, Spencer Engebretson and Jay Ness, Jerry Swedberg and Jim Swedberg, Ben Hartwell and Cody Hvezda, Ron Rebrovich and Mike Lueck, Gary Thompson and Gary Ekdahl, and Scott and Jason Johanson. The Johansons went up against the Hansons in the final before the Hansons came away with the win.

Geneva also hosted the Bell Bank Pro-Am as part of the event as Eric Rolland of Minneapolis shot a 68 to win the tournament. That edged Jack Wawro, Jesse Nelson, Jesse Hafdal and Casey Vangsness who all shot 69. Chris Borgen added a 70. Josh Sherlin, Don Berry, Scott Dirck, Greg Snow and Scott McDonald all finished at 72 to round out the top 10.