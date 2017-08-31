Still swimming at a high level

Now at the age of 36, with families and work life keeping both busy, the two are still finding a way to compete at a high level in the pool.

Vestrum and Esbjornsson swam at the Masters National Championships hosted by the University of Minnesota in early August. The two friends, who both live in the Twin Cities area, teamed up with other Minnesota swimmers in three relays and finished among the top two in their age group in all of them. They finished second overall in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 1:54.79.

Their best finishes came in the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 200-meter mixed medley relay featuring two male and two female swimmers. They won their age group and took first place overall in both events. Their freestyle relay time of 1:40.93 was a new Minnesota Masters state record, as was their time of 2:01.88 in the 200-meter medley.

"There were a lot of world records set at this meet," Vestrum said. "It was incredible to see some of the performances. Some are younger, but a lot are older swimmers who are kind of at the top of their game in terms of what they're accomplishing out there."

Staying in the pool

Masters competitions allow adult swimmers of all age groups to still compete at a high level, and Vestrum has taken full advantage of that over the years.

"I never really stopped swimming," he said. "I'll swim a couple events every year. Two years ago, I swam the Spring Short Course Nationals in San Antonio. Leading up to that, that's when I started prioritizing it a bit more."

Vestrum swam in the same age group as Anthony Ervin in San Antonio. At age 35, Ervin went on to become the oldest man to swim an individual event in the Olympics since 1904 while winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio games in the 50-meter freestyle.

"You really get this huge stretch of people," Vestrum said. "People who are introductory swimmers and then you have world record holders."

Vestrum loves that he has the ability to compete as he gets older in a sport he has always seen success in. The 1999 Jefferson High School graduate swims all four strokes and swam on four of the five days during the long course national championships at the U of M this month.

In addition to joining Esbjornsson on three relays, Vestrum also won an individual national championship in the 35-39 age group of the 50-meter breaststroke in 30.75 seconds.

"That was the one event I thought I had the least chance of winning," he said. "Of my four strokes, breaststroke isn't my best. I was definitely excited."

That was part of a loaded schedule that week. He took second in the 50 backstroke and the 50 butterfly. He tied for second in the 50-meter freestyle and was fourth in the 100-meter freestyle.

Vestrum was happy with some of those finishes, and not as pleased with others. A groin injury a few weeks before the meet limited his training. He was scheduled to swim the 100-meter butterfly on the event's final day but decided to pull out due to a family commitment.

"I think that's the interesting part about Masters is most of us, we range from 18 to 90 years old," Vestrum said. "To take four days off to just swim a meet is kind of insane. I had family commitments, so I just decided to scratch that last event."

Vestrum has a wife and two children, but swimming remains a passion he's committed to pursuing.

That means getting creative with his training schedule. After getting the kids to bed, he'll head to the pool at a local YMCA near Maplewood and swim for an hour. He'll then lift weights and return home to work or get some sleep.

So far, that commitment has been worth it. Vestrum swam his fastest time in the 100 butterfly last year. Two years ago, he swam his fastest time ever in the 100-yard IM.

"It's nice to see that I'm not limited by my age to compete," Vestrum said. "I tell people this all the time; I love swimming but if there was no competition I probably wouldn't do it. I love to compete, and to know I can do this for the rest of my life and not age out is great."

Back in the pool

Esbjornsson accomplished his biggest goal in swimming in 2008 when he swam the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials in 23.48 seconds.

Even after not competing much since 2013, he was less than a second off that time during his fastest split at the Masters National Championships early this month.

"I didn't expect to swim that fast," Esbjornsson said of his 24.35 second split. "I'm within striking distance. I think I can swim faster, so we're going to keep training."

Esbjornsson started training seriously again in January knowing that this meet was coming to Minneapolis.

"Luke and I kind of feed off each other," Esbjornsson said. "He had been swimming a little more, and I decided to go for it. Work is pretty crazy for both our jobs, so carving out the time with that and family is kind of a challenge."

Esbjornsson anchored the relays in the freestyle at the national championships. After a few years away, swimming in this kind of setting brought back the itch again to get back in the pool on a more regular basis.

"It was really fun," Esbjornsson said. "It's just so fun to go out and do big things. Lots of world records were set at this meet. Then there's swimmers 90, 95 years old doing 400 freestyles. That's neat to see."