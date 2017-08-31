Search
    Sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 31

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:17 a.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

    Minnewaska @ Rocori, 4 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.

    GIRLS TENNIS

    Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m.

    Osakis vs. Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.

    Minnewaska @ Benson, 4 p.m.

    GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

    Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Osakis vs. Paynesville, 7:30 p.m.

    Brandon-Evansville vs. Henning, 7:15 p.m.

    West Central Area vs. Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnewaska vs. Benson

    CROSS COUNTRY

    West Central Area @ LQPV, 4 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    Minnewaska vs. Maple Lake, 7:30 p.m.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
