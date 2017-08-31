Sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 31
BOYS SOCCER
Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.
Minnewaska @ Rocori, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m.
Osakis vs. Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.
Minnewaska @ Benson, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Osakis vs. Paynesville, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Henning, 7:15 p.m.
West Central Area vs. Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Minnewaska vs. Benson
CROSS COUNTRY
West Central Area @ LQPV, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Minnewaska vs. Maple Lake, 7:30 p.m.