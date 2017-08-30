Aces at AGC, Miltona

Sholts was golfing with Judy Johnson, Sandy Paulsen and Mary Owen when she aced the par-three seventh hole. She used a 9-iron from 100 yards away.

Lilly wins $500 payday for ace

Alexandria's Jim Lilly won a $500 gift certificate to the Lake Miltona Golf Club on Aug. 22 after he got a hole-in-one on the par-three 14th hole.

Lilly was playing with Bill Reese, Dick Ogle and Paul Freng in the Senior Men's League when he aced the hole from 140 yards out. He claimed the second Lake Miltona Golf Club gift certificate of the season out there. The club is giving away the $500 prize for the first five holes-in-one of the season. There are still three to give away with the number of golf days dwindling.