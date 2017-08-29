Senior baseball: Kensington wins first state title

Kensington won the Class C championship on Aug. 27 in Belle Plaine after storming back against the Eden Prairie Lions. Eden Prairie held a 5-0 lead before the Outlaws rallied for six runs over the final three frames to take a 6-5 win. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Jesse Anderson singled in Lee Sykora for the winning run.

Pitching was led by Dave Hanson, Casey Stokesbary and Anderson as the three teamed up to get the job done in the win. Kensington beat Prior Lake 4-2 and Northfield 4-0 to qualify for the championship game. A total of 30 teams participated in the state tournament between four divisions - Class AA, Class A, Class B and Class C.

The Alexandria Classic Clippers almost brought home a Class B championship. They finished second, falling in a tight 3-2 game against the Becker Buzzards during Sunday's title game. Alexandria beat the Clarisa Cubs 3-2 and the Carlos Whitecaps 7-3 earlier in the tournament to qualify for the championship.

The Urbank Goldtimers made it to the Class A semifinals before falling to the Jordan Millers. The Cold Spring Springers beat Jordan in the championship to win the Class A title, while the Rosemount Pipers won 1-0 against the Burnsville Bulldogs to take home the Class AA championship.

KENSINGTON OUTLAWS - CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER - Craig Berg, Dave Hansen, Blake Baron, Mike Hagen, Lee Sykora, Brent Bennett, Mike Anderson, Allan Fettig, Matt Anderson, Randy Petersen, Andy Koloski, Chad Moritz, Tom Anderson, Casey Stokesbary, Chris Winter, Andy Rude, Shaun Girard, Marv Lewis, Mark Anderson, Jesse Anderson