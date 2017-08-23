Viking Speedway: Tim, Zach Johnson part of feature winners

Kensington's Zach Johnson continued his big season as he won the Modified feature this past Saturday ahead of Brainerd's Tim Johnson.

Tim Johnson wasn't going to go a night without a feature win as he finished things off with two more victories coming in the Street Stocks and the Super Stocks. He finished in front of Alexandria's Jeff Crouse in the Street Stocks and in front of Moorhead's Cory Tammen in the Super Stocks.

Garfield's Justin Froemming brought home the feature win in the Midwest Modifieds. He edged Matt Thoennes of Carlos and Jason Hoffman of Villard.

In Late Models, it was Don Shaw of Ham Lake beating Zach Johnson for the feature win, but Johnson leads the point standings in the Late Models by 151 points as he'll cruise to a track title this coming weekend.

Osakis' Jesse Waldorf got the Pure Stock feature win ahead of Brock Volker of Hoffman.

Racers in all six classes will be looking to wrap up their regular seasons on a positive note this Saturday as action gets started at 6:45 p.m. Six track champions will be crowned by the end of the night.

VIKING SPEEDWAY POINT LEADERS

MODIFIEDS - Josh Thoennes, Nelson - 744; Brady Gerdes, Villard - 736; Jason Thoennes, Garfield - 727

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS - Shawn Olson, Alexandria - 754; Corey Storck, Morris - 738; Ron Saurer, Dalton - 725

LATE MODELS - Zach Johnson, Kensington - 788; Rick Nelson, Alexandria - 637; Don Shaw, Ham Lake - 634

STREET STOCKS - Tim Johnson, Brainerd - 835; Bryan Crandall, Herman - 704; Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria - 624

SUPER STOCKS - Tim Johnson, Brainerd - 815; Jeff Crouse, Alexandria - 767; Trevor Saurer, Dalton - 765

PURE STOCKS - Jesse Waldorf, Osakis - 763; Craig Gardner, Elbow Lake - 763; Brock Volker, Hoffman - 729