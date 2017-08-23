Eagles Horseshoe League standings
EAGLES HORSESHOE LEAGUE STANDINGS
AUGUST 21, 2017
Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 89 points
Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 78
Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 74
Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 70
Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 68
Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 60
Randy Mayer/Ryan Seibel - 47
Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 45
Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 42
Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 37
Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 33
Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 31
Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 27
Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 25