    Eagles Horseshoe League standings

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:24 a.m.

    EAGLES HORSESHOE LEAGUE STANDINGS

    AUGUST 21, 2017

    Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 89 points

    Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 78

    Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 74

    Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 70

    Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 68

    Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 60

    Randy Mayer/Ryan Seibel - 47

    Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 45

    Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 42

    Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 37

    Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 33

    Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 31

    Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 27

    Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 25

