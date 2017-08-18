It was about that long ago when one of Brasel's best friends, Joe Murray, was struck with leukemia. The two shared a passion for stock car racing that dated back to the early 1970s.

Brasel, who manages an Auto Value store in Wadena, raced at the Viking Speedway in Alexandria for a few seasons starting in 1971 in a car that the two owned together.

"When we got the car smashed up, it was always we're going to build it next year, next year, next year," Wayne said. "It never happened."

Life put the plan on hold. Family time for both guys kept them from competing together on the race track for longer than four seasons. Joe's son fell in love with hockey, which kept him busy. Wayne and his first wife were foster parents who took in 19 children.

"Through the years, though, (Joe) and I would come to the races in Alexandria and watch them every Saturday night together," Wayne said. "We did that for probably 25 to 30 years."

Talk would inevitably turn toward rebuilding their race car that still sat on a trailer in Murray's yard just outside of Wadena. Not in a garage or under a canopy. By now the body had rusted and deteriorated. The engine had not been run since 1974 when Viking Speedway Hall of Famer Dick Block borrowed it for his own car in one of the final races of the season.

"When Joe got sick, Jan and I talked about the race car," Wayne said. "That was one of his passions was to rebuild it."

Wayne and Jan, his current wife of 25 years, knew they couldn't go take the car out of Joe's yard because he would notice it was gone. Instead, Wayne set out to build an exact replica.

"I said, 'If I'm going to rebuild a car, I'm going to have to go find one,' " he said.

Those who raced at Viking Speedway in the early 70s can probably visualize Brasel's car coming around the turn - the light blue body with the yellow 71, sponsors that included the white "Tuffy's" name on the back.

"I remember that car being raced," Viking Speedway Hall of Famer Stu Olson said. "These guys were legends. To me they were legends, and to a lot of us younger people at the time. At that time, everything had such a different sound and look than it does now. Everything was big - the cubic inch size of the motors was big. The carburetors were big, the exhaust pipes were big. They were heavy cars and they just exuded horsepower."

Searching the salvage yard

Wayne set out to build another vehicle that would fit that mold, which proved to be quite an endeavour.

He found a super stock chassis from the early 1990s that started the process, but it was too short. The framework in the original car was 8 inches longer, so he had to have the frame lengthened. That took a year and a half.

Then he had to find a 1962 Dodge Dart body to put on it.

"Well, 62s are all by themselves," Wayne said. "Sixty-ones don't fit, 63s don't fit, and you can't find them anywhere. I looked for a year and a half and couldn't find them anywhere."

Until he stumbled upon one in the salvage yard at Rohner's Auto Parts Inc. in Willmar.

"I walked in and in the second row, there sat one with two cars stacked on top of it with a tree growing right through the windshield," Wayne said. "I thought, 'Wow, I can't believe this.' "

He had struck gold among someone else's junk.

Death strengthens his drive

Wayne's original plan was to rebuild this car for him and Joe to enjoy together.

In a perfect world, Joe would beat leukemia and Wayne would have surprised him with the new look of their old No. 71. The cancer never allowed that to happen. Joe died almost eight years ago. Wayne had finally gotten the body of the car put onto the chassis about the time Joe ended up in the hospital in Minneapolis.

"I'd call him two, three times a week," Wayne said. "That's about the time he said, 'Wayne, I don't think I'm coming home.' "

Wayne had sworn all their mutual friends to secrecy as he worked on the car he intended to surprise Joe with. People talk, though, and Joe found out right before he died. That's where the promise came. Wayne was going to finish the car, he told Joe.

Remaking the original

Wayne took on another challenge after Joe's death.

He was already well along in making the replica of the car they raced together. Now he set out to rebuild the original, too.

Wayne pulled their race car out of Joe's yard - the rusted out body, headlights missing and with three of the four tires still having air in them from the day they sat it there in 1974.

It's taken years to remake the two vehicles, and he's had help from many. The body work, paint job, detailing and help rebuilding the engine that was still in the car they owned together have been hired out. Much of the cars had to be rebuilt instead of simply purchasing parts. It was Wayne's job to fit it all together.

"It's a jigsaw puzzle," he said. "I'm still working on it to this day. I've had a lot of help from friends."

At any point, Jan could have stopped him, he says. She never dreamed of standing in the way of Wayne's ability to keep his promise.

"If your passion is this, you should do it," Jan said. "I've had relatives of his tell me, 'Why didn't you stop him?' Wayne and I have been married 25 years. I said, 'Why would you stop him?' You have to have a goal in life, you have to have something to want to do. It keeps him happy."

Car number one, the one they were piecing together when Joe was still living, is further along right now than the original. It's almost finished. Wayne's plan is to drive it around the track at the Viking Speedway this summer if it can be worked out with the local track.

Thousands of dollars and thousands of hours have been spent. It was worth it when Wayne and Jan heard the roar of the nearly 500-horsepower engine for the first time in almost four decades when they were finally able to fire it up in the last month.

"I'm sure he's smiling or saying how stupid can you be spending all that money," Wayne said with a laugh when asked what Joe would think.

Back on the track

The original car will have two seats in the front when it's all done so the Brasel's grandchildren and all those who have helped him can feel what it's like to ride in it when it's finished.

The plan is to have that original car done next spring.

The other car has already been featured in car shows, but Wayne plans to race it with the Northern Vintage Stockcar Racers at venues throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin starting next season. Dave Paulson of Alexandria will set it up for racing in the coming weeks. After that, it's ready to run.

"I just can't wait," Wayne said. "I can't even tell you what it would mean to me."

It will be the culmination of a long journey. The final touch on a promise he was determined to keep.