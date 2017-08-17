B-E adds cross country to its fall athletics

"We had three guys, and three girls," Bosma said of the opening day of fall practice. "I've had three to five more who are still in limbo. My goal is if I can get it to 10, 12 kids once we get going, that's my hope. It's a small team right now, but we just got it approved in June so it was hard to recruit with all the kids already out of school."

Bosma, an english teacher at Brandon-Evansville for grades 9-12, joined head track coach Jennifer Froemming in bringing up the idea of starting a cross country team at the schools. Activities director Tom Trisko said his first order of business was to put the numbers together to figure out what the approximate cost would be to the district.

"We talked with West Central Area about pairing with them," Trisko said. "Then we talked about what the cost would be to run it ourselves. We put that together first and then brought it to the board."

Trisko said there wasn't much difference in cost to join WCA as a cooperative or to start their own program when figuring out transportation back and forth on a nightly basis between the schools. The school board passed the motion to run their own program at a meeting earlier this summer.

"It's definitely one of the less expensive sports," Trisko said. "We figured one head coach and transportation to meets and the entry fees in the meets. When I talked to other athletic directors, they said it's just a very easy program to run."

The Chargers will not join a conference for this upcoming season. They will run independently this fall before exploring conference options in the future.

Bosma credited Froemming for getting the ball rolling on bringing the cross country team to fruition. Not only to give kids at B-E another option in athletics, but also for the potential benefit a cross country team could have on track and field in the spring.

"For track, the part we always struggle with in this program is the distance," Bosma said. "The next logical step is to add cross country. We started in the spring asking students, 'Is anyone interested?' A fair number said, 'Yeah, I'm interested.' They're not in a sport because they're not football or volleyball players. They just don't have that interest, but they're interested in belonging to something."

This year's group will be young. Alex Pikkarraine is the only senior among the athletes at the first practice. He's joined by eighth grader Wesley Siira and seventh grader Logan Froemming on the boys' side. Bosma said freshman Anakin Bosek will also be on the team after missing the opening practice.

Juniors Kerryn Lund and Christina Kuismi and sophomore Caitlyn Deschene were also there on Monday. Others who have expressed an interest in joining are eighth and ninth graders, as well.

Bosma expected to have an inexperienced team for this inaugural season. He wants others who might not run on a regular basis to see that this is something they can get enjoyment out of.

"I'm trying to tell kids who have never gone for a run more than that mile they have to do in phy-ed class, that yes you can do it," he said. "You are able to and can see success in it."

The Chargers have eight meets on the schedule this fall, starting with an Aug. 28 trip to Morris. They will also make trips to Wadena-Deer Creek, Long Prairie, Melrose, Fergus Falls, Perham-Dent and OTC. The section meet will be run at the Long Prairie Country Club on Oct. 26. Bosma's goals for the upcoming season are more about getting numbers into the program than where his runners finish among the leaders at those meets.

"A full team is seven runners, but you need five to run to score as a team," he said. "My goal is to get enough kids so we can score and compete as a team. Then to just really help push this program so next year I'm not having to recruit as much, but I have kids coming over and saying, 'I want to do this.'"

Bosma joined the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field team as an assistant coach for Froemming two years ago. He took charge of the distance runners last spring, and he's ready to continue that during the fall.

"I think it's a great thing for these kids, and I think it can benefit the other winter and spring sports in the long term," he said. "I'm really happy our school went ahead with this."