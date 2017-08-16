Eagles Horseshoe Standings
EAGLES HORSESHOE LEAGUE
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 12 (Total score)
Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 81
Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 68
Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 68
Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 68
Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 64
Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 54
Randy Mayer/Ryan Seibel - 45
Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 43
Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 38
Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 35
Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 31
Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 29
Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 25
Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 19