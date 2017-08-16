Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Eagles Horseshoe Standings

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:02 p.m.

    EAGLES HORSESHOE LEAGUE

    STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 12 (Total score)

    Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 81

    Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 68

    Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 68

    Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 68

    Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 64

    Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 54

    Randy Mayer/Ryan Seibel - 45

    Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 43

    Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 38

    Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 35

    Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 31

    Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 29

    Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 25

    Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 19

    Explore related topics:sportsEagles Horseshoe League
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness