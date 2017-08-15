Alex 11U baseball team takes home state title

The team opened the tournament with Friday's pool play and went 3-0, posting victories over Sauk Rapids (20-10) in the morning, New Ulm (2-0) in the afternoon and Eden Prairie (23-0) in the evening.

Their work in pool play earned them the second seed in the championship bracket, and with that came a bye to the semifinals, where they beat Eden Prairie again but that time by a narrow 5-4 margin.

Then they met Mankato in the finals. After heading into the sixth inning with a tie score, Alex ran away with a 6-2 win for the state title.