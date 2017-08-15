Alex 11U baseball team takes home state title
The Alexandria 11U AAA baseball team won the Minnesota Sports Federation state title by beating Mankato in the championship Sunday, July 30, by a 6-2 score.
The team opened the tournament with Friday's pool play and went 3-0, posting victories over Sauk Rapids (20-10) in the morning, New Ulm (2-0) in the afternoon and Eden Prairie (23-0) in the evening.
Their work in pool play earned them the second seed in the championship bracket, and with that came a bye to the semifinals, where they beat Eden Prairie again but that time by a narrow 5-4 margin.
Then they met Mankato in the finals. After heading into the sixth inning with a tie score, Alex ran away with a 6-2 win for the state title.