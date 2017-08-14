Atkinson wins Race for the Fallen Lineman at Viking

When the dust settled at the end of the 30 lap main event, Little Falls pilot Landon Atkinson reigned supreme over 24 other drivers. For his efforts, Atkinson took home a custom made trophy and a check for $2,500.

Other drivers who visited Marthaler Chevrolet Victory Lane included Don Shaw in the WISSOTA Late Models, Jeff Crouse in the WISSOTA Super Stocks, Bryan Crandall in the WISSOTA Street Stocks, Tim Ims in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Brock Volker in the Pure Stocks.

Late Models

Casey Meyer and Don Shaw paced the nine car Greeley Plumbing & Heating WISSOTA Late Model feature to the green.

Early in the race, Shaw planted his car on the high side of the track and began to open up a nice lead over Greg Meyer and Zach Johnson. A couple of cautions would fly over the speedway over the course of the 20-lap event, with Shaw continuing to pace the field on each restart.

On the last restart, Johnson settled into the second spot, but would have nothing for Shaw as he raced to the win, his 18th feature win of the season.

Fallen Lineman Feature

After three 10-lap heat races and a redraw for the top nine drivers, Landon Atkinson and Ken Hron brought the 25-car Fallen Lineman feature to the green.

Atkinson, who has shown speed at Viking in his visits earlier this season, wasted no time jumping into the lead. With Atkinson up front, Dusty Bitzan raced into the second spot and settled in. A myriad of cautions slowed the main event during the first five laps, including one for fourth starting Zach Johnson, who lost a drive shaft in turn two, ending his night.

The field lined back up and restarted with 28 laps remaining and Atkinson jumped back into the lead, with Bitzan hot on his heels, as the duo blistered the high side of the speedway. With the top two locked into their spots, Josh Thoennes, Jason Thoennes and Jeremy Nelson began to race to the front. Nelson, who is the current Advantage RV Mod Tour point leader, raced up to challenge Andy Jones for the fourth spot near the midway point of the race.

The field would once again be slowed for several cautions with around 10 laps to go, but each time Atkinson showed the way. He never wavered on his way to the win.

Super Stocks

Rookie driver Jon Crouse and veteran Bryan Hellerman paced the 11 car Greeley Plumbing & Heating WISSOTA Super Stocks feature to the green.

As the leaders entered turn two, Hellerman slipped off the banking bringing out the first of many cautions in the event. With the green back out, Crouse jumped into the lead, as he looked for his first feature win of his career. Behind Jon, the usual suspects, Tim Johnson and Jeff Crouse searched for a way to the front of the field.

Jeff worked his way into second and worked his way around Jon and raced into the lead, with Matt Miller making a charge on the lower side of the track. Miller raced into second, but back out front it was all Jeff Crouse as he cruised to the win.

Street Stocks

Gary Reents and Bryan Crandall rolled off from row one in the 10 car Wayne's Auto Repair WISSOTA Street Stock feature event.

After an early caution, Crandall jumped to the lead on the high side of the track. On the final restart, with nine to go, Crandall led Tim Johnson and Justin Vogel to the green. Johnson looked to the bottom of Crandall in turn one, but Crandall fought him off down the back chute. With the laps ticking down, Crandall continued to lead, and raced to his first career Viking Speedway win.

Midwest Modified

Tim Ims and Pat Stepan showed the way from the front row in the Villard Implement WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature.

At the drop of the green, Ims jumped to the lead with Brandon Dolman and Nick Bruder battling for the second spot. Only a couple of laps into the race, Bruder raced into the second spot, while Randy Laage moved into the fourth spot, behind Dolman. Ims continuing to lead, and he didn't leave any doubt as raced to his first Viking win of the season.

Pure stocks

A week after wrecking his car, Brock Volker visited victory lane in the Cenex of Alexandria Pure Stock feature.

Volker used his outside row one starting spot and held off all chargers in route to the win.

Fair nights

Fair week schedule

This week will be a busy week for the speedway as it plays host to a couple of events over the course of the Douglas County Fair.

The demo derby is on the schedule for Friday night, along with WISSOTA racing on Saturday night.