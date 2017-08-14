Larson tallied 454 points behind 66 percent ringers. Second place in Class A was her husband, Alan Larson, with a 3-1 record and 424 total points.

Mike Edwards won the Class B title with a 4-0 record and 541 points. The Class C title went to Kelsey Nordick at 5-1 with 640 points, while Devin Stone won the Class D championship with a 3-1 record and 403 points.

ALEXANDRIA HORSESHOE LEAGUE

SINGLES TOURNAMENT RESULTS

CLASS A

First Place - Janet Larson - 4 wins, 0 losses, 454 points, 66 percent ringers

Second Place - Alan Larson - 3 wins, 1 loss, 424 points, 49.5 percent ringers

Third Place - Phil Swenson - 2 wins, 2 losses, 399 points, 52 percent ringers

CLASS B

First Place - Mike Edwards - 4 wins, 0 losses, 541 points, 39 percent ringers

Second Place - Jerry Werk - 3 wins, 1 loss, 413 points, 38.5 percent ringers

Third Place - Gary Boots - 2 wins, 2 losses, 413 points, 43 percent ringers

CLASS C

First Place - Kelsey Nordick - 5 wins, 1 loss, 640 points, 28.33 percent ringers

Second Place - Kevin Richmond Sr. - 5 wins, 1 loss, 608 points, 31.67 percent ringers

CLASS D

First Place - Devin Stone - 3 wins, 1 loss, 403 points, 16 percent ringers

Second Place - Bruce Swenson - 3 Wins, 1 Loss, 382 points, 11.5 percent ringers

Third Place - Shawn Kupchp - 3 wins, 1 loss, 343 points, 10 percent ringers