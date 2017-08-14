Storhaug wins Graniteman Triathlon Series

The 26-year-old finished the 800-yard swim, the 14-mile bike and the 5-kilometer run on the Big Lake course in 1:06:15, winning his age division (25-29) and knocking nearly two and a half minutes off his first place time at Warner Lake Park in Clearwater on July 8.

Storhaug was the sixth competitor out of the water on Saturday, but his transition to the bike was quicker than two others, including the leader in his division. He held onto fourth place overall and first in the men's 25-29 division until the finish line.

He finished the swim in 8 minutes, 15 seconds, the bike in 37 minutes, 19 seconds and the run in 19 minutes, 2 seconds.

There were 194 participants in the triathlon, and 14 of them were in Storhaug's division.

To determine the winner of the Graniteman Series, the three race times are averaged out. Storhaug's 59:49 at Buffalo, 1:48:41 at Clearwater and 1:06:15 gave him a 1:04:55 average, which was 5 minutes, 23 seconds ahead of second place Will Delaney of St. Michael.