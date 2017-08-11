Campers take in the fundamentals

"Our main goals for Cardinal Basketball Camp are to provide an enjoyable experience for the kids, teach the fundamentals of the game of basketball, and for the opportunity for coaches and boys basketball players of all ages to get to know one another," Alexandria varsity head coach Forrest Witt said of the camp.

Witt knows how important the success of these younger programs are to the future of the varsity team, and he likes where participation numbers are at in both the Lakes Area Rec and Alexandria Youth Basketball Club.

"It is important to have quality youth programs in order to have success at the varsity level," Witt said. "We feel good about our young kids and the experiences they are having at a young age in our programs."