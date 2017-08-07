Steve Herzog and Chris Haugen, both of Alexandria, thrilled fans for 19 holes at AGC before Haugen finally came away with his first Resorters title by winning the Senior crown 1-up.

"I've played in it probably four or five times," Haugen said of the Resorters. "I made it to the semis once in Execs and my game usually doesn't hold up for five or six days in a row. I hit the ball really well this week and didn't putt the ball real well until about the last five or six holes. Then my putter came alive when I needed it to."

So did Herzog's, until it didn't.

Herzog was two down going into 17 when he birdied to pull to within one. Haugen has played a few rounds with Herzog and knew his safest bet for the win would be to birdie 18 himself. It didn't happen as Haugen settled for a par, and Herzog sank a near 15-footer for another birdie that sent things back to the first tee box.

"Steve was an unbelieveable opponent," Haugen said. "Birdying the last two holes to force it to playoffs, I was definitely thinking I was in trouble. He opened the door a little bit when he hit it left of the trees."

That's where Herzog's tee shot went on the playoff hole. He still had a chance to save himself with about a three foot putt that would have forced another hole at worst. Herzog has made that putt thousands of times, but this one lipped out.

"I actually told Chris after 18 that losing doesn't really matter because I've never birdied 17 and 18 to get to extra holes," Herzog said. "I was fine with it, but I got over that putt and I had a putt like that against Jerry Gruidl about 25 years ago, and I missed that one. I just had a negative thought in my head, but I'm happy with how I played. Chris is a great player."

Haugen wasn't going to let this opportunity slip through his fingers. He drained his short putt to win it right after Herzog missed his.

"He never misses those putts," Haugen said. "It was shocking, but it's happened to everyone who has golfed. He's one of the best putters that I know and it just happened to go my way. I tried to hit mine in the center of the putter, which has been a struggle this week. It happened to go in."

Both players were on their game most of the day. Haugen used back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 to grab an early lead. He had another birdie win on No. 12. Herzog was never far behind, with those two late birdies on 17 and 18 highlighting a steady round for him.

"I hit the ball good," Herzog said. "I really didn't make any putts until the one on 18. Then Chris made some really nice four or five footers too to keep his lead. I had a five footer on 16 and missed that one too."

Both guys drew a big following as friends and family came to watch them compete. Alexandria native Norty Blanchard was also playing in their group as part of the Masters Division championship, so a large Alexandria contingent was on hand for this foursome.

"This is how it used to be," Herzog said, thinking back to some of the bigger crowds who followed the Resorters back in the 1970s.

Golf carts lined the greens and the fairways around this group all day.

"It's so fun playing in front of people that you know and they're cheering for you," Haugen said. "You don't get an opportunity to do this every day."

In the end, those who watched got what they ultimately wanted as both players entertained them with a match that went down to the wire.

"We've got a lot of friends here and half the people I talked to said, 'I don't know who to root for. We just want a good match,' " Haugen said. "We gave them a good match, and it went to 19 holes."