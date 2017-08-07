"It's really fun because they haven't had the Executive Division," Aldrich said. "For the last six or seven years, it kind of seems like I win my first match and lose my second match and then the week's over. That's been disappointing, so it was really fun to still be playing later in the week."

Aldrich was one of the players who asked organizers to bring back this division for some of the older female players to compete in.

"I'm 50 years old," Aldrich said. "It's really hard when there's so many of those good girls that are 17-20, 21, 22. I really think we need this Executive Division. I'm so happy they got it back."

Aldrich has now won four Resorters titles after also capturing the Women's Division crown in 2003 and 2008. Sullivan is a former Resorters champion too after taking the Women's Division in 1985 and 1987. She's a former state champion in high school and member of the 1989 Big Ten championship team with the University of Minnesota.

Aldrich and Sullivan locked up in a tight battle, with neither separating themselves by more than a hole until Aldrich's final win on No. 18.

"Jodi and I both played really well," Aldrich said. "I believe we were both even par through about 15. We won holes with birdies. She got in trouble on a couple holes where on 14 and 17 all I had to do was make a bogey. It was a really good match. Really good golf."

Aldrich struck first with a par win on No. 1 before Sullivan evened things up with a birdie win on 7. Aldrich immediately followed with a birdie win on No. 8, but Sullivan birdied to win No. 11 and took 12 with a par to grab her first lead of the day.

It didn't last long. Aldrich birdied 13 to pull even and her bogey on 14 was good enough to go 1-up. Sullivan tied it again with a par on 16, but she got herself into trouble on Nos. 16 and 17 and couldn't escape without a couple of double bogeys.

"Although I would have preferred a win against Betsy on Saturday, we both played well and it was a very close match," Sullivan said. "Unfortunately, after winning 16 to square the match, my errors on 17 and 18 sealed my fate."

Both players plan to be back again next year as part of this Executive Division with the hopes of making the field even bigger after 10 players took part this summer.

"Hopefully, we'll fill the division next year," Aldrich said.