Resorters: Olsen repeats as junior 10-12 champ

Olsen parred all seven holes the two competitors played, so three Stennes bogeys were enough for Olsen to take the 3-2 win.

Last year's 10-12 championship was between the same two players, with the same result.

"It felt pretty good going into today knowing I beat him last year," Olsen said. "All I had to do was make pars, and my putter was pretty good."

After both Olsen and Stennes parred No. 10, Stennes bogeyed 11 and 12 to give Olsen a commanding lead early.

"When I got here, I warmed up and I felt loose and on the 10th tee I hit a pretty good drive and then my second shot I stuck it and that gave me a lot of confidence," said Olsen. "Then on 11, I went 1-up and I just felt comfortable. The last few rounds I was a little nervous, but today I was confident in myself that I could win."

Olsen's biggest mistake of the day came on No. 15 when he stepped on his ball. After he turned that into a win with a long par putt from the fringe, the match was all but over.

"I hit my drive pretty good," he said. "And then I wasn't paying attention and I was looking up at the flag and stepped on my ball, so it was plugged into the fairway and I chunked my second shot. I knew I had to get up and down in order to either win or tie, so I hit it and it slid off to the right onto the fringe."

With his own experience putting from the fringe earlier in the day, seeing the other putts on 15 before his own and help from his caddie (his dad), he sunk the 12-footer for a par win to go 3-up with three holes to go.

Both Olsen and Stennes parred No. 16 to give Olsen the 3-2 win.

When asked if he would be back to attempt a third straight championship next summer, Olsen said, "Yes, I will be."