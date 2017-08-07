Resorters: Yoemans wins Women's Division at age 16

Yoemans, a 16-year-old junior in high school from Red Wing, won the Women's Division championship on Saturday by beating former Wichita State University golfer Alejandra Arellano in a 3-2 match.

"I was hitting my driver really straight, hitting every fairway, so that definitely helped," Yoemans said. "I was making some more putts today too, so that was good."

Yoemans was the third seed in the bracket after shooting a 74 in qualifying. She took down Alexandria's Elise Stockmoe in the opening round and Olivia Klefsaas in round two.

Yoemans matched up with University of North Dakota golfer and Glenwood native Jenna Janu in the semifinals. That was her closest match of the tournament in a 2-1 final. She said heading into her finals match that she didn't have many expectations knowing she was going up against a former Division I player in Arellano, but she was confident she would be in the match.

"I knew she was a good player, obviously playing all four years at her college," Yoemans said, "but I knew I could still compete against her. I'm a competitor, so I knew I still had a chance."

Yoemans got off on the right foot by winning the first two holes with pars. Arellano struck back with birdie wins on Nos. 3 and 5, but birdie wins for Yoemans at Nos. 6 and 9 gave her a 1-up lead heading to the back.

She never gave that lead back. Yoemans used two more birdie wins at 10 and 14 to go 3-up. Arellano took one back with a birdie win at 15, but Yoemans put the match away with a par win on No. 16.

"It's super exciting," Yoemans said of taking home her first Resorters title. "It's definitely an honor too because there was a ton of great players here. I played well, so it was a good tournament."

Yoemans has plenty of experience playing in big tournaments. She tied for first at the Class AAA state meet this past spring so she was ready to embrace the moment on Saturday at the Alexandria Golf Club with a title on the line.

"It's just kind of a fun atmosphere to play in," Yoemans said. "I really like it."

Yoemans came to the Resorters with the Herzog family, who had seven family members represented in the tournament. This was Yoemans' first time playing the tournament, but it won't be her last.

"We'll definitely be coming back next year," she said.