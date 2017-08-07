In the end, just when Stankey was on the brink of stealing the lead by hitting a monster drive from No. 18 with the match deadlocked, Strandemo clinched the title with a deadly accurate chip that left him with a two-foot birdie putt and a 1-up victory.

"It was a momentum match," said Strandemo after winning his first-ever Resorters title in six tries. "He was up early, I put a run on him and took the lead, and then he got hot at the end when my putting left me."

Very few parts of Strandemo's golf game were lacking during the tournament. After qualifying with the the field's fifth best round, 67-74—141, he made his way to the final by taking down four opponents — Cade Montplaisir in 19 holes; David Schneider, 2-1; Jacques Wilson (the division's 2014 champion, 1-up; and Grady Meyer in the semifinals.

Against Stankey, Strandemo fell behind when Stankey clubbed a long drive and dropped in a birdie putt on No. 2. Strandemo took the next two holes with a bogey and a par but Stankey countered with a par win on No. 5 when Strandemo three-putted.

Strademo regained the lead on the next hole when he calmly sank a 10-foot birdie, but Stankey rallied again by winning the No. 7 Minnesota green with a bogey after Strandemo ended up in the water.

After halving No. 8 with par, Strandemo took the lead for a third time by making par on No. 9.

Strandemo kept the pressure on by winning the 10th hole when Stankey's tee-shot went out of bounds and he took No. 11 with par to go 3-up.

After swapping pars on No. 13, Stankey made a charge, winning Nos. 14 and 15 with birdies and taking the 17th hole with par to tie the match.

Stankey had a big advantage after they teed off on 18, driving his ball a good 30-yards beyond Strandemo's and he was on the fairway while Strandemo was in the rough. But Stankey's chip fell short by about 20 feet while Strandemo's chip set him up for an easy birdie and set off a big round of applause from the gallery.

During the awards ceremony, Strandemo dedicated the victory to his grandfather, "Big Vern" Strandemo, an avid golfer who passed away about a month ago.

Tom Strandemo, who just graduated from the University of Louisiana in business management, has close ties to Alexandria. His parents became good friends with the Dave Kjos family when they used to live in the same town, Mahnomen. Strandemo stays with Kjos during the Resorters.

Strandemo plans to compete in the Pine to Palm Tournament in Detroit Lakes this week. He hasn't decided yet if he will pursue a professional golfing career.

When asked if he'll be back next summer to defend his Resorters title, Strandemo said, "If I'm still an amatuer, I definitely will."