The ball was lying just off the top, left side of the green on No. 18 in some thick grass. It made for a tough spot with Elton having to just hold onto his 1-up advantage he gained on No. 17 with a par win.

"It's so short, and I couldn't decide whether to putt it or chip it," Elton said.

He went with the putter and left the ball about four feet short. Blanchard was up, and he sank about a five footer to put the pressure on.

Elton stepped in front of the biggest gallery following any of the divisions during Saturday's finals at the Resorters. He calmly drained the putt to win his second straight Masters Division title by edging Blanchard 1-up.

"That's exactly why we play," Elton said. "Embrace the moment, put it in the middle of the cup. I was confident."

Elton had reason to be confident. He played well all week but knew he was going to be in for his toughest match of the tournament on Saturday. Blanchard was the division medalist after qualifying and was one of the fan favorites in the group among the area fans who were also watching Alexandria's Chris Haugen and Steve Herzog in the Senior Division.

"He's quite a famous guy around Alexandria," Elton said with a laugh about facing Blanchard. "I know that. It was a little bit too quiet at the very beginning. I rolled a putt in for birdie on the first hole and there was nothing, which I just kind of laughed at. That's the way it's going to be. I just embrace it. I know what it's like to be the hometown favorite."

Neither of these guys could separate themselves by more than a one-hole advantage all day. Elton struck first with that birdie win on No. 1, but Blanchard answered right back with a par win on the second hole.

That's how things went all afternoon. Elton parred No. 3 for a win before Blanchard took his only lead of the day with a par and birdie win on Nos. 4 and 6, respectively.

That 1-up lead for Blanchard lasted until the back nine when Elton parred No. 10. He added a birdie win at No. 12, but Blanchard returned the favor on the next par five at No. 14. That evened things back up, but the bogey on No. 17 by Blanchard allowed Elton to grab one last victory to help secure his fate.

"I hit the ball really well," Elton said of his day. "I hit it in some kind of odd spots. I hit a couple of almost perfect irons that went a little bit too far and got in some tough lies behind the green on some holes. Otherwise, the golf course plays beautifully and I hit it well."

Elton almost missed the tournament after getting his application in a little late. He had to go on the waiting list, but a spot opened up about a week before things got started. Elton got the call from AGC's Jon Crouse and agreed to play. After another good week and a second straight Resorters title, he's glad he did.

"I'm thrilled," Elton said. "The people who run the tournament are great. The guys I get to play with are great. It's a wonderful atmosphere to start with and to be able to win two titles in a row, I'm not exactly a tournament golfer from way back. It's just a thrill."