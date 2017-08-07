Resorters: Johnson cruises to 13-15 Division title

Johnson entered as the third seed in the bracket after shooting an 80 in qualifying. Carson Herron of Deephaven shot a two-over par 74 that day and entered as the top seed.

None of that really matters once match play starts. Johnson was in complete control during Saturday's final as he beat Herron 6-5 to wrap up the championship.

"Literally everything was working," Johnson said. "I made two bad swings all day, and I bounced back from them because I got a good swing on them into the fairway and made par. Pars are good."

Johnson won four of the first five holes with the first coming by a birdie on No. 2. Pars on Nos. 3 and 5 gave him a cushion and a bogey win on No. 4 and a birdie win on 7 put him at 5-up as they headed to the turn.

Herron couldn't get a hole to go his way on Saturday. Johnson added another win with a par on 10. The two halved the next three holes to put things away.

"It's really cool," Johnson said of getting his first title. "It's really relieving, a good feeling."

Johnson has put himself in contention before in the Junior Division and got the job done this year. He'll be back again next year trying to add his name to the list of players who have won back-to-back Resorters championships.

"That would be really cool," he said. "Hopefully I can get it done again next year."