Schomer wins fourth Resorters Men's Executive title

Schomer saved his best outing for last, playing a nearly flawless round; he bogeyed just one hole and was 3-under par after 15 holes.

"For whatever reason, playing in the final is my most comfortable match all week," said Schomer after his big win. "I don't have to pay attention to every part of my game. I just really enjoy myself and don't feel the pressure from earlier in the week."

To get to the final, Schomer, who had the second best qualifying round of 73, defeated Tom Heimerman, 8-7; Steve Tax, 3-2; Tim Peterson, a three-time champion in the division, 5-4; and Brent Grossman in the semifinal.

Schomer never trailed against Petersen. He won the first hole with a birdie, dropped the next hole with his only miscue of the day, bunker trouble that led to a bogey, and then won Nos. 4 and 5 with par to go 2-up.

After that, the match settled into a staring contest with both golfers refusing to blink. They halved the next six holes with nothing but pars. Schomer finally broke the pattern with a nice birdie on No. 11 to go 3-up.

Petersen could only match Schomer's pars on the next two holes and ran into trouble with a double-bogey on No. 14 that left him four holes back.

Schomer matched Petersen's par on the 15th hole to seal the win.

"I drove it well today," said Schomer. "I limited my mistakes — I only had two bad swings on the day and one bogey. That's pretty hard on an opponent."

Schomer said Petersen was just off of his game. "It was like he was fighting an uphill battle the whole time. Fortunately, I wasn't able to give him that boost he needed. He's a great player, a very strong player."

When asked which title felt the best to win — 2012, 2013, 2015 or this year's — Schomer said that they were all satisfying in their own way.

"It just feels good to have some success," he said.

Schomer applauded the changes that were made to the tournament this year. "Hats off to the Resorters Committee. All week, everyone was complimenting the changes. There was a lot better rhythm. The decision to speed up the pace was fantastic."

Schomer said he plans to return next summer to defend his title.

In the meantime, he plans to do some more golfing, including the U.S. Mid Amatuer Tournament in September and the State Mid-Am as well. He hopes to convince this year's Resorters Men's champion, Tom Strandemo, to golf with him in the Minnesota Four-Ball Golf Championship in Willmar later this month.