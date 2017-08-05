Eight champions crowned in Resorters Golf Tournament

The results of the final matches were:

Men's Championship -- Tom Strandemo of Delano defeated Paul Stankey of Eden Prairie, 1-up.

Women's Championship -- Sophia Yoemens of Red Wing defeated Alejandra Arellano.

Men's Masters -- Dan Elton of Moorhead defeated Norty Blanchard.

Men's Senior -- Chris Haugen of Alexandria defeated Steve Herzog of Alexandria in 19 holes.

Men's Executive -- Daryl Schomer of St. Cloud defeated Andy Petersen of Albert Lea, 4-3.

Women's Executive -- Betsy Aldrich of Minnetonka defeated Jodi (Krafka) Sullivan.

Juniors 13-15 -- Davis Johnson of Chaska defeated Carson Herron, 6-5

Junior 10-12 -- Bennett Olsen of Alexandria defeated Zachary Stennes of Minnetonka.

Two of the champions, Elton and Olsen, are repeat winners from last year's tournament.

The tournament began with a Pro-Am last Sunday, followed by qualifying rounds and head-to-head matches.

See Wednesday's Echo Press Sports for more details and photos from the Resorters Golf Tournament.