    Eight champions crowned in Resorters Golf Tournament

    By Al Edenloff Today at 7:22 p.m.
    The 2017 Resorters Golf Tournament champions are (front row, left to right) Bennett Olsen and Davis Johnson; (back row, left to right) Daryl Schomer, Tom Strandemo, Chris Haugen, Sophia Yoemens, Betsy Aldrich and Dan Elton. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

    The 97th annual Resorters Golf Tournament is in the history books and it was an especially memorable one for the eight golfers who were crowned champions today, Saturday, at the Alexandria Golf Club.

    The results of the final matches were:

    Men's Championship -- Tom Strandemo of Delano defeated Paul Stankey of Eden Prairie, 1-up.

    Women's Championship -- Sophia Yoemens of Red Wing defeated Alejandra Arellano.

    Men's Masters -- Dan Elton of Moorhead defeated Norty Blanchard.  

    Men's Senior -- Chris Haugen of Alexandria defeated Steve Herzog of Alexandria in 19 holes.

    Men's Executive -- Daryl Schomer of St. Cloud defeated Andy Petersen of Albert Lea, 4-3.

    Women's Executive -- Betsy Aldrich of Minnetonka defeated Jodi (Krafka) Sullivan.

    Juniors 13-15 -- Davis Johnson of Chaska defeated Carson Herron, 6-5

    Junior 10-12 -- Bennett Olsen of Alexandria defeated Zachary Stennes of Minnetonka.

    Two of the champions, Elton and Olsen, are repeat winners from last year's tournament.

    The tournament began with a Pro-Am last Sunday, followed by qualifying rounds and head-to-head matches.

    See Wednesday's Echo Press Sports for more details and photos from the Resorters Golf Tournament.

