"Honestly, as an amateur golfer, it's almost the closest you can get to playing on the big stage because there's so many people who come out and watch," St. Cloud's Daryl Schomer said. "It's a great atmosphere, especially out here because everyone is so supportive. There's so many people who know my name that I don't think I've ever met before. That's really cool."

Schomer is a three-time champion in the men's executive division who is trying to get his fourth title today. Even for a veteran like him, it takes focus to overcome the anticipation of staring down this opportunity.

"There's ebbs and flows," Schomer said. "Sometimes the pressure can be overwhelming in the moment. Then you have to remind yourself that you obviously played pretty well to get there. Just enjoy it because you're very fortunate to be in that position."

Chaska's Lincoln Johnson was just 16 years old when he experienced it on the big stage of the men's division in 2016. Johnson was fresh out of the Junior 13-15 Division the year before and was now going up against a lot of talented college golfers.

It didn't faze him. Johnson played steady golf all the way to last year's finals where he matched up against Nick Heinen, the defending champion and a Division I golfer in the Big 12 Conference at Oklahoma State University.

"I knew it was going to be fun," Johnson said. "On Saturday, there's not as many golfers here, so even when you walk onto the range in the morning it feels like a championship feeling. It's more of a competitive atmosphere that morning."

Johnson had played in the U.S. Junior Amateur earlier that summer and compared it to that.

"Up here, it probably meant a little more to me because I've been coming here for so long," he said. "I had a good idea of what it was going to be like. It's good fun."

Johnson said the chance at a championship can bring out the best in the players who make it this far. If they can put the nerves aside, it's a special opportunity to play in front of the biggest galleries an amateur player might see during the summer.

"It feels a lot better having a gallery watching you because you feel like you have to perform more," Johnson said.

Moorhead's Dan Elton said it's a feeling that never gets old.

"Even for those of us who are a little older and have played in a lot of tournaments," he said.

Elton was back at the Resorters for the first time in years last summer and won the Masters Division title. It doesn't matter the division, playing on the Saturday stage and winning at that level is worth the hours these players put in on their games to make it this far.

"It's a rush," Elton said. "You know it's the final and you know there's going to be a lot of people around, which kind of changes the atmosphere a little bit. When it's just your foursome, that's intense and it's exciting, but when there's other people watching, it really adds to the level of excitement."

Saturday at the Resorters is here again. Those who can harness that excitement and play their best golf of the week will be crowned champions.